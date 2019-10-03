Rita Ann Parker, 65, of Nortonville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home. She was born June 1, 1954, to the late Charles Sonny Brasher and the late Macie Rodgers. She was a homemaker and attended the Assembly of God Church. Spending time with her family brought her joy. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leslie Brasher.
Survived by her are her companion, Warren Barnes; sons Ronald Parker and Darrin (Lisa) Parker; daughter Nicole (Jason) Young; grandchildren Bailey and Tyler Parker, Heather, Railey and Austin Young; sisters Lawanda (Lum) Littlepage, Janice (Ray) Stanley, Donna Davis, Leslie Brasher and Connie (Cletus) Williams; and brothers Wayne (Bonnie) Brasher and Terry (Leslie) Brasher.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Bandy Funeral Home, with Bro. Mike Marks officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers are Waynie, Terry, Dale, Jamie and Bucky Brasher and Jason Young.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.