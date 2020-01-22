L.D. Mathis, 91, of Princeton, and formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Mathis was born April 5, 1928, in Howard County, Arkansas. He was the son of the late Robert Vernon Gatlin and Inez Lattie Gatlin. He owned and operated Mathis Milling and Sawmill and Mathis Tree Service and Auto Sales. During his final five years, he owned and operated Mom & Pop Produce in Princeton. He was a member of Calvery Baptist Church of Princeton.
Preceding Mr. Mathis in death was his wife of 47 years, Wanda Jean Brewer Mathis.
Mr. Mathis is survived by two daughters, Darlene (Tony) Winters of Dawson Springs and Judy (David) Miller of Henderson, Nevada; a stepdaughter, Marilyn (James) Vaughn of Dawson Springs; a son, Lonnie (Josie) Mathis of Dawson Springs; stepson Dennis (Kathy) McDaniel of Morganfield; a sister, Wynell Miller of Umpire, Arkansas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a companion, Judy Tyrie of Princeton.
Visitation for Mr. L.D. Mathis will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Rodney Wallace will officiate the service.
Active pallbearers include Mike Ausenbaugh, Mark Miller, Randy Miller, Tony Gatlin, Mitchell Gatlin and Gary Gatlin. Honorary pallbearers include Deon Ladd and Marvin Tyrie.
