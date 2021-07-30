Wilma Sue Butler, 85, of Nortonville, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home. Born Jan. 31, 1936, to the late Leburn and Opal (Addison) Rodgers of Nortonville, she was a member of the First Church of God in Madisonville for many years. Sue has always been an avid UK Wildcats fan. She was a proud grandmother and was happy to cook for her family when they came to visit. They brought a smile to her face.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Butler; son-in-law Mike Gates; sister Jean Hicks; and sisters-in-law Jean Long and Rachel White.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Larry) Butler-Adams of Mount Vernon, Indiana, and Tammy Gates of Nortonville; grandchildren Chad Crick and TJ (Mickie) Crick, both of Madisonville, Cody (Jamie) Gates of Nortonville and Kylee (Ross) Hill of Hanson; 11 great-grandchildren, Austin and Cole Crick, Carson Dossett, Taylor and Tori Crick, Jett Gates, Kimberly Trappy, Preslee and Hadley Markham and Maddy and Kenniston Hill; and brother Jackie (Kim) Rodgers of Nortonville.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Robert White officiating. Burial to follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Chad and TJ Crick, Cody Gates, Kylee Hill, Danny White and Ricky Franklin. Honorary pallbearers are all of her great-grandchildren.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.