MARIANNA, Fla. — Rodger Lynn Plunkett Sr., 68, went into the Lord’s arms at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021. He was born June 6, 1953, in Madisonville and grew up in Earlington. He raised his family in Paris, Illinois, until last year when he and Cathy moved to Marianna, Florida, after his retirement to be closer to his daughter and family.
Rodger and Cathy, high school sweethearts, had a love most could only dream of. You could see the love he had for her just by the look in his eyes. They spent many vacations together traveling, including many special trips to Mackinac Island. Rodger loved being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Rodger spent 17 years working as a coal miner. He loved sharing stories from his experiences and possessed a love for unique stones and crystals that he found. Rodger moved on to develop a career at Sony, and after 25 years of building relationships, as strong as family, with many of his coworkers, he retired. Rodger’s family would like to thank the multitude of individuals from Sony, who had become such an integral part of Rodger’s life and who brought him so much joy.
Rodger was the type of man you wanted to meet at least once in your life. His love and support were unlike most others. His ability to hold his family together during the hardest times showed his strength and unconditional devotion. His grandchildren remember him always having a pocket of “golden dollars” and slipping each of them one anytime he got the chance.
Rodger was preceded in death and is now reunited with his son, Rodger Lynn Plunkett II; brother Ralph Plunkett; parents James and Effie Plunkett; brothers-in-law Tim Cocke, Mike Cocke and Chris Cocke; sister-in-law, Mary Miller; and grandson-in-law Gregory Woolley.
Rodger is survived by the love of his life, Cathleen Plunkett; daughter Annie and husband Richard Rinehart, and their children, Kole Rinehart and Jacob Lynch.
He is also survived by his brother, Dale “Bill” Bivins (Kim); daughter-in-law Jennifer (Michael) Glasgow; grandchildren Savvannah Woolley, Jacob Lynch, McKennah Plunkett, Gilliam Plunkett, Matthew Glasgow and Jossten Glasgow; great-grandchildren Isaak and Presley Woolley; and nieces and nephews Eddie Plunkett, Jimmy Rodgers, Jaimie Cocke, Wendy Cocke, Timothy Cocke, Matthew Cocke, Carol Cocke and Steve Miller.
The Plunkett family will be celebrating his life privately. However, if you would like to send flowers or keepsakes, please reach out to the family for directions on how to do so. Rodger’s family also expresses sincere gratitude to Emerald Coast Hospice and Kindred Home Healthcare staff for their dedication to taking care of Rodger and his family so passionately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.