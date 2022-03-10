Keith Michael Boyd, 80, of Madisonville, died on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was the maintenance director at BFA High School.
Survivors: wife of 62 years, Bernadette Leclerk Boyd; son, Kirk (Yvonne) Boyd; daughter, Lisa (Bernard) Boyd Kline; brother, Christopher Boyd; and sister, Liane Boyd.
There will be no service. Burial to be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.