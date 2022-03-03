MORTONS GAP — Verda Helen Vandiver Tirey, 87, of Mortons Gap, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.

Mrs. Tirey was a homemaker.

Survivors: two daughters, Jannie Tirey and Delores (Paul) Hayes; her sister, Wanda Hancock; and her brother, Wallace Vandiver.

Graveside services will be private at Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap. There will be no visitation.

Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

