MORTONS GAP — Verda Helen Vandiver Tirey, 87, of Mortons Gap, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
Mrs. Tirey was a homemaker.
Survivors: two daughters, Jannie Tirey and Delores (Paul) Hayes; her sister, Wanda Hancock; and her brother, Wallace Vandiver.
Graveside services will be private at Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap. There will be no visitation.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
