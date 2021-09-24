Louis “Dickie” Sloan, 76, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville.
He was born in Hopkins County, KY, on November 9, 1944 to the late Louis Sloan and Katherine Bowles Sloan. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marsha Sloan Hook and Ima Sloan Utterback; and one grandchild, Hayden Simpson.
Dickie worked construction throughout his life, helping build the Madison Square Shopping Center and various houses around Hopkins County. He was a member of Hanson Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR.
He is survived by three daughters, Susan (Les) Stevens of Nortonville, Mary (Wesley) Simpson of Arkansas, and Autumn Jarvis of Kentucky; two sons, Rick (Tracey) Sloan of Nortonville and Chris Sloan of Florida; one sister, Beverly (David) Sloan Baldwin of Hanson; fourteen grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 25 at Olive Branch Cemetery with Rev. Scott Heltsley officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
