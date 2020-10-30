Howard Ray Morris, 67, of Madisonville, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He had worked for Austin Powder for 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Wanda Faye Jackson Morris; son Kevin Dwayne; and sister Judy Gail Morris.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home (201 North Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408) with burial to follow at the Salem Memorial Garden in Mortons Gap, with the Rev. Rick Hatley officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made toward the funeral expenses. Donations may be made on the Beshear Funeral Home website at www.beshearfuneral
home.com and/or special donation envelopes will be made available at Beshear Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.