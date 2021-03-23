Sharon A. Skinner, 69, of Nortonville, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born in Madisonville, on Sept. 22, 1951, to the late Roy M. and Betty Gower Offutt.
Sharon was of the Pentecostal faith; attended Madisonville First Assembly of God; and had worked as an operator at General Electric. She loved her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Qualls.
Sharon is survived by her two sons, Darrell Skinner and his wife, Marcie, of Nortonville, and Harold Skinner and his wife, Andrea, of Hopkinsville; three sisters, Betty Berry of White Plains, Dianna Oldham, of Hopkinsville, and Wilma Brooks and her husband, Thomas, of White Plains; two brothers, Marvin Offutt and his wife, LaDonna, of Evansville, Indiana, and Anthony Offutt, of Barnsley; four grandchildren, Kaylee White, Richard Woods, Daniel Woods, and Serena Skinner; two great grandchildren, Emilee White and Addi White; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at New Suthards Cemetery in Suthards, with Bro. Stephen Browning officiating. At Sharon’s request, she wants everyone to dress casual for her service.
There will be no visitation.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
