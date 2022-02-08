Rita Huddleston, 79, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation.
She worked at Speed Queen and York.
Survivors include her daughter, Lorraine (Tim) Bryant and Florence (Jeff) Randolph, and sons, Greg (Tonya) Kutella and Kevin (Tammy) Kutella.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the chapel at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Jason Eastwood officiating. Burial to be held at a later date at Oakley Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the service hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.