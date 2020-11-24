WHITE PLAINS — James Thomas “Tommy” Majors, 54, of White Plains, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville.
His worked at Hart Equipment in Madisonville.
Survivors include his wife, Meadow Majors; daughters, Jessica Menser and Holly Majors; sisters Katherine Hamilton, Pamela Earl, Phyllis Phelps; brothers, Jessie Majors, David Harvey; stepfather, Donda Harvey.
Service: private. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements.
