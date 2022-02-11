James Earl Kiscaden, 75, of Earlington, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville, KY.
He was born July 30, 1946 in Madisonville, to the late Johnny B. Kiscaden and Julia Rickard. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Barnett and Ray Barnett.
James enjoyed playing cards, riding horses, Harley’s, and 18 wheelers, playing poker, and the 4th of July. He was in the Army, Special Forces, the Green Beret, 101st Airborne, and two Vietnam tours. He was also a coal miner for 33 years. He loved talking, a good steak, road trips, collecting money, the American flag, and most of all, his family.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruby Wix Kiscaden; his daughters, Deborah (Darren) Prowse of Nortonville, KY and Julia Joseph of Hanson, KY; his sisters, Faye Franklin of Nortonville, Elaine (Ron) Perry of Texas, and Yvonne (Mike) Bourland of Madisonville; his grandchildren, Caleb Joseph, Caden (Abigail) Prowse, Isaiah (Alyssa) Joseph, Jacob Joseph, and Bailey Prowse.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday February 12, 2022, at Abundant Grace Church in Madisonville with Karen Wix officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.