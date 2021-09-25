Hilda Lavon Vandiver Camplin, 84, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.

Survivors include her son, Jimmy Camplin; daughter Tonya Camplin-Williams; and siblings Sharon Hugo, Janice Love, Ralph Vandiver, Jack Vandiver and Clifton Vandiver.

Service: Noon Monday at Life Christian Center. Burial: Gilland Ridge Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.

Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.