Hilda Lavon Vandiver Camplin, 84, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors include her son, Jimmy Camplin; daughter Tonya Camplin-Williams; and siblings Sharon Hugo, Janice Love, Ralph Vandiver, Jack Vandiver and Clifton Vandiver.
Service: Noon Monday at Life Christian Center. Burial: Gilland Ridge Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
