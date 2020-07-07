Mia Kutella, 1, of Earlington, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Survivors include mother Katina Bigers; father Greg Kutella; sisters Ava Kutella and Samantha K. Kutella; grandparents Juanetta (Billy) Turner, Ronnie (Barbara) Bigers and Rita Mable Cychosz.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, with the Rev. Carl McCarthy and the Rev. Nick Holeman officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mia’s memory to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Donor Services, 3322 West End Ave., Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
