CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Clara Sue Morrow Bell, 85, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and formerly of Nebo, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Clarksville.
She was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Nebo to the late Clara Willie Dennis Morrow and Henry Hilliard Morrow. Clara retired from the Civil Service Finance and Accounting Department at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. She was a member of Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coiltown, Kentucky, a member of the Homemakers Club in Nebo and was a volunteer at Common Garments Ministry in Nebo. Clara loved horses, working in her yard and flower garden and was an excellent seamstress. She spent her life serving the Lord and was a loving mother and grandmother to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bell; and her brother, Alton Morrow.
Survivors include her daughters, Merri Bell Six of Lorain, Ohio and Rebecca (Steven) Bell McLeskey of Clarksville; son Paul (Amy Elizabeth) Hilliard Bell of Memphis, Tennessee; grandsons Joshua (Nicole) Adam McLeskey of Clarksville, Shawn (Jermelyn Banzuela) David Six of Channahon, Illinois, and Aaron Michael Six of Lorain; great-grandson James Aiden McLeskey of Clarksville; and her nephew, Dana Morrow.
A private funeral service will be held Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with the Rev. Billy Parrish officiating. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Nebo.
The pallbearers will be Paul Bell, Joshua McLeskey, Steven McLeskey, Shawn Six and Aaron Six.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clara’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=618550&fr_id=1060&pg=fund.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
