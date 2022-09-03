EARLINGTON — Misty Dawn Brunson, 35, of Earlington, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at her home. She was a cashier at Marketplace.

Survivors: mother, Donna Cardwell; daughter, Brooklyn Mitchell; son, Blake Nance; sisters, Sabrina Ladd and Dianna Patterson; and brothers, Ricky Fuller and Harold Daugherty, Jr.

Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Visitation: 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.