EARLINGTON — Misty Dawn Brunson, 35, of Earlington, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at her home. She was a cashier at Marketplace.
Survivors: mother, Donna Cardwell; daughter, Brooklyn Mitchell; son, Blake Nance; sisters, Sabrina Ladd and Dianna Patterson; and brothers, Ricky Fuller and Harold Daugherty, Jr.
Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Visitation: 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.