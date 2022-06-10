Kerry Burton, 71, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Cunningham, KY.
He was born November 3, 1950, in Detroit, MI, to the late Robert Lamar Burton and Beulah Ann Watson. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Isabell Burton; and his “mom and dad” Carrie and Dewey Crews.
Kerry worked many jobs, including being a policeman, a coroner, and a mortician at J.H. Churchill in Murray. He was a member of Church of Christ in White Plains. He loved fishing and most of all, his grandkids. He was also a member of the Calloway County Disaster Team.
He is survived by his two sons, Dwayne (Tiffany) Burton and Johnny (Renee) Brown; his past daughter-in-law, Charity Burton; two granddaughters, Keri Cheyenne and Mallory Renea; sisters, Roberta Bobbie Puckett of Cunningham; Ladon Burton of Mayfield, KY, and Kay Helm of Metropolis, IL; and brothers, Danny Fithen of Kevil, KY, Rick Burton of Arlington, KY, Dale Burton of Clinton, KY, and Benny Fithen of Mayfield, KY.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Rick Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery in Benton, KY.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Burton, Ben Fithen, Curtis Turner, Matt Hicks, Tim Reynolds, and Creighton Jenkins.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.