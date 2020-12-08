Pastor Charlie Parker Jr., 75, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1944, in St. Charles, to the late Gladys Moody Parker and Charlie Marion Parker. Charlie was pastor of Lafayette Baptist Church in Charleston, and retired from Autozone. He loved playing his guitar and enjoyed singing. He was an avid coin collector.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Hayden Parker; infant brothers, Herman and Tony Parker; infant sisters, Hazel Parker and Eva Parker; and his granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Mills.
Survivors include his daughter, Anita (Dennis) Downey, of Dawson Springs; sons, Charles Jeffrey Parker and Larry Dewayne Parker, both of Dawson Springs; sisters, Eyvone and Inez; brothers, David, Johnny and Curtis; grandchildren, Christie (Bradley) Puckett, Sarah (Sean) Rhew, Jessica (Heath) Clark, Jeffrey Parker, Allison (Matheaw) Allard and Larry Parker Jr.; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in St. Charles with Anita Downey giving his eulogy. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, set forth by the governor of the state of Kentucky, all funerals are to be held privately. The family appreciates your understanding.
Pallbearers are Curtis Parker, Larry Buntin, David Parker and Dennis Downey. Honorary pallbearers are Bradley Puckett and Sean Rhew.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
