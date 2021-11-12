Thomas Lee Qualls, 64, of Madisonville, was born Jan. 17, 1957, and died Sept. 18, 2021, in Crofton.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 260 W. McLaughlin Ave., Madisonville.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 12, 2021 @ 5:09 am
Thomas Lee Qualls, 64, of Madisonville, was born Jan. 17, 1957, and died Sept. 18, 2021, in Crofton.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 260 W. McLaughlin Ave., Madisonville.
Changes to The Messenger's back end processing means the e-edition is getting a facelift. The biggest change is the e-edition by default is now presented in Text view.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.