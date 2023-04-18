Jimmy Dale Young, Sr., 79, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Dec. 30, 1943, in Madisonville to the late Hazel Smith Young and Roy Young. He was a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Company. Jimmy married Carolyn Oakley July 27, 1963. He enjoyed doing yardwork, working around his home, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Young and brothers, Billy Young and Bobby Young.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Oakley Young; sons, Jimmy (Renee) Young, Jr. of Madisonville and Brad (Donna) Young of Eddyville; grandchildren, Jonathon (Savanna) Young of Madisonville, Ethan (Alexis) Young of Murray, and Sarah-Elizabeth (Blake Reynolds) Young of Madisonville; great-grandchildren, Hailey Goodaker, Harper Young, and Hayden Young; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville, with Bro. Ronnie Hendricks officiating.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jimmy’s memory to Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County, 241 W. Center St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
