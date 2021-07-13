Larry Daniel Devine, 71 of Nortonville passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born April 19, 1950, to the late Willie and Minnie (Proctor) Devine. He was a member of Grace Life in Crofton. He worked as a coal miner at Peabody, P&M and Pyro mines. He enjoyed old cars and car shows, old knives, and always had a smile on his face. Known as Durndaddy to his grandchildren, his family was his pride and joy in life.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Devine, James Devine and David Devine; sister, Mildred (Glen) Branson; in-laws, J.D. and Piccola Hunt; and sibling-in-laws, Eddie Knowles, Jerry Lynn, Ned Keown, Eddie Fitch and Lou Devine.
Survived by his wife of 49 years, Debra Hunt Devine; daughters, Heather (Kris) Page, of Crofton, and Amanda (Terry) Skinner, of Nortonville; three grandchildren, Haylee (Will) Downs, Sydnee (Luke) Perdue and Braxton Skinner; expecting great-grandchild Perdue soon; brothers, Bobby Devine and Billy Devine, both of Madisonville; sisters, Nelda Keown, of Madisonville, Zelma Fitch, of Bowling Green, Lynda Devine, of Madisonville, Judy (Donnie) Carroll, of Madisonville, and Sandra (John) Dickerson, of San Antonio, Texas; sibling-in-laws, Teresa Knowles, Lorraine Lynn and Kim (Paul) McPeek all of Nortonville; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Grace Life in Crofton with Pastor Kris Page and Bro. Scott Heltsley officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. at the church. Pallbearers are Braxton Skinner, Colby McPeek, Caleb McPeek, Paul Knowles, Troy Devine, Luke Perdue and Will Downs.
