Richard Eugene Jennings, 61, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his daughters, Bobbie Turner and Dana Yates; sisters Jean Dale Purdy, Rita Bratcher, and Susie Baker; and brother Lawrence Jennings.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan's Funeral Home. Burial: New Beulah Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday at Morgan's Funeral Home.
Charitable contributions: Richard's funeral arrangements at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
