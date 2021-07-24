Helen Marie Blades, 83, of Mortons Gap, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her home. Born April 6, 1938, to the late George and Annie (Douglas) Richards, she was of the Baptist faith and spent time in the Bible regularly. She enjoyed writing poetry, and her poems were often reflections of her experiences and her interpretation of the scriptures. Helen also spent time crafting and scrapbooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenwood “Wiggles” Blades; son Douglas Blades; sister Mary Richards; son-in-law George Stringer; and brothers-in-law Don Renfro, Bobby Duke and Larry Thompson.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Brenda) Blades of Nortonville, Danny (Connie) Blades of Hopkinsville, Mark Blades of Mortons Gap, Pamela Stringer of Madisonville and Penny (Earl) Leonard of Madisonville; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother Denny (Linda) Richards of Indiana; and five sisters, Jean Brooks of Florida, Georgie Duke of Mortons Gap, Sonya Thompson of Mortons Gap, Shirley (Mike) Campbell of Indiana and Janet Renfro of Indiana.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Jimmy Lantrip officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jeramie Hendrix, Thomas Blades, Danny Blades, Brian Stringer, Adrian Stringer, Zachary Wernert, Nathan Wernert, Adrian Stringer, Christian Stringer, Jason Owens and Mark Blades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.