GREENVILLE — Nancy Kay Young, born Feb. 11, 1949, 74, entered the gates of Heaven on her birthday, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by her family at Baptist Health Madisonville. Nancy enjoyed being a part of the Jiles Creek Band with her friends, quilting, and sitting on the porch in the evenings with her husband. Nancy was a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ruby Pagan, and sisters, Jan Blackburn and Sue Maxwell.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie Young; daughters, Tina (Mike) Britton and Wendy (Scott) Smith; grandchildren, Joshua (Brooke) Piper, Kaylee (Travis) Darnell, Ryan (Kaylea) Smith, Landon Britton, Jacob Smith, Logan Smith, Christopher Britton, and DeAvery Ramsey; two great-grandchildren, Bailey Darnell and Chase Piper; along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Colonel Chaplain Michael Britton officiating. Burial will be in Cave Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, in honor of Nancy.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
