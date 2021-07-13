Bobby E. Justice, 76, of Nortonville, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.,
Mr. Justice was of the Holiness faith and had worked as a truck driver and mechanic for Harold Moore Trucking.
Survivors include his wife, Mentha Justice; two children, Tim Justice and Chris Justice and his wife, Robin; two sisters, Myrtle Davis and Lucille Scott; two brothers, James Justice and Alonzo Justice
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fuller Cemetery near Nortonville. There will be no visitation.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
