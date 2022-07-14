DAWSON SPRINGS — Mary Elizabeth Hooper, 81, of Dawson Springs died Monday, July 4, 2022, at her residence. She was a restaurant cook known for her pies. She was of the Christian faith. Survivors: daughter, Ranee Bahn (Jeff), and brother, James Earl McGregor (Paulette). Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Ms. Hooper’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options). Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
