Retta Ann Clark, 77 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born August 9, 1942 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Odie Wells and Leona Wells Knight. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Wayne Clark; four brothers; and two grandchildren.
Retta loved shopping.
She is survived by one daughter, Judy Miller of Madisonville; two sons, Robert and Charles Clark both of Madisonville; one sister, Glenda Southerland of Earlington, KY; four brothers, Billy Wells of Slaughters, KY, Charles Wells of Slaughters, Ray Wells of Madisonville, and Jerry Wells of Nortonville, KY; eight grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Willie Trawick officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randy Southerland, Brandon Clark, Jonathan Mason, Kolton Adams, Kevin Wells, and Shawn Shelton Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Miller.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
