Stephen Wayne Koon, 57, of Madisonville, KY, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday August 23, 2021 in Hanson, KY.
He was born January 25, 1964 in Madisonville, KY, to Eva Lois Koon and the late Bobby Wayne Koon.
Stephen worked at Carhartt for over 27 years. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, where he did the sound and was very active in the church. He enjoyed fishing with his best friend and being with his family..
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Elkins Koon, of Madisonville; daughter, MaKayla Koon of Madisonville; mother, Eva Lois Koon; three brothers, Phillip Scott (Tammy) Koon of Madisonville; Stanley (Donna) Koon of Madisonville, and Sam Koon of Owensboro, KY; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday August 26, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Jonathan Lail officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Pugh, Eddie Welch, Chris Elkins, Jacob Elkins, Kenny Melton, and Mark Koon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
