Robert Ellis McKechnie, 76, of Carbondale, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1943, in Madisonville to the late Melrose Thomas and Neil McKechnie. Robert was an engineer with the state of Kentucky. He enjoyed playing cards, reading and riding motorcycles.
Survivors include his son, Charles Jerome McKechnie of Carbondale; brother Jack McKechnie of Madisonville; sister Ann (Ralph) Weaver of Madisonville; several nieces and nephews; and his companion of 30 years, Jessica Ethington of Carbondale.
A visitation and sharing memories will be Friday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
