CARMEL, Ind. — Harold Eugene Scisney, 77, of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Madisonville, entered into his eternal rest at 3:47 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Copper Trace in Carmel. Born July 27, 1943, in Madisonville, he was the son of the late Clarence Scisney and Clara Adams Scisney. He was a member of Branch Street Church of God in Christ in Madisonville, a retired master electrician for Ford Motor Company in Detroit after 40 years, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Enterprise, and graduate of the former historic African-American Rosenwald High School in Madisonville.
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Evans, in 2000; brother Nathaniel Scisney; and sisters Margaret Tramill, Classie Mae Hopson and Lee Altheon Rorer.
Survivors include daughters Larhonda Scisney of Evansville and Sanya (Michael) Morrison of Carmel; son Haronda Evans of Detroit; sisters Shirley Woolridge of Earlington and Vivian Snorton of Madisonville; brothers Elder Clarence Scisney of Hanson, Forrest Scisney of Las Vegas and Frank Scisney and James Scisney, both of Madisonville; 13 grandchildren including his devoted granddaughter, Mitchell; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Private graveside services for family will be 12:30 p.m Tuesday at Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. The Rev. James Scisney will officiate. Walk-through visitation for the public will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary Chapel.
Masks are required upon entering. Military honors will be performed by the U.S. Navy and Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements. You can go to share condolences at www.elliott
