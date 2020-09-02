Shelby Dewayne Adams, 59, of Earlington, passed away on Friday at his residence. He was born in Madisonville on Nov. 7, 1960 to the late William Morris Adams and Pauline Boze Adams.
He had worked as a mechanic
He is survived by his wife, Arwonia Adams; two sons, Isaac Dewayne Adams and James Aaron Adams of Earlington; one sister Carolyn Keathley of Columbus, Ohio; and five brothers, Terry Adams and Larry Adams of Sturgis, William Adams of Guthrie, Wayne Adams of Dalton and David Adams of Caseyville.
There will be no service at this time.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at http://www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.