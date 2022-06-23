Opal Marie Ryan Quintana, age 81, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Quintana was born April 9, 1941 in Marion, KY to the late Lonnie McCoy Ryan and Bessie Lee Fritts Ryan. She was a hair dresser and owned her own beauty shop for many years. She was of the Christian Faith.
Ms. Quintana is survived by her brother, Lonnie W. Ryan of Princeton, KY; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Virgil Ryan and a sister, Mabel Ryan.
A grave side service and burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.