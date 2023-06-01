MANITOU — Sunnie Dariel Shipp, 75, of Manitou, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and a self-employed truck driver. He was a faithful member of Maranatha Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Nancy Oldham Shipp; daughters, Michele (Johnny) Gibson and Elizabeth (Derek) Cartwright; sons, Jeffrey (Nichole) Shipp and Chad (Heather) Shipp; and sister, Ginger (Gary) Tucker.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Concord Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
