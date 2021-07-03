Jeffery Allen Starks, 61, of Madison, Alabama (formerly of Madisonville) passed away at his home on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born February 21, 1960 in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina to the late Bobby Ray Starks and Lois Jeanette (Day) Starks. While the love of his family and friends and spending time with them was always first in his heart, Jeff was also a big UK fan and loved playing golf — especially with his Dad and UE Baseball buddies.
One of Jeff’s passions was the Run for The Wall, a motorcycle organization that annually travels across the country raising awareness for and providing support and healing to all veterans, POW’s and MIA’s. He loved his years of missions he participated in from an FNG to Ambassador to Platoon Leader for the Southern Route. He often spoke of the many veteran’s and family members he met and told their stories. Spiller Elementary School in Wytheville, VA was one of Jeff’s favorite stops during the Run and he kept several students as pen pals over the years.
Jeff graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School and the University of Evansville while playing baseball for both institutions, and he still holds the record for most homeruns (40) in a four-year career with the UE Aces. After graduation, he relocated to Huntsville, Alabama where he was employed for 30 years in Federal Civil Service and retired in December 2017 as Targets Technical Director for the Missile Defense Agency. After retirement, he continued working as a consultant for Willbrook Solutions, Inc. and most recently Sigma Tech, Inc. Jeff made many dear friends during his 35 years in Alabama, and he held each one of them in his heart always.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Jeannie, of Madison, Alabama, one sister, Pam Starks, of Madisonville, stepdaughter Jackie (Jason) and grandchildren Ellie and Ryan of Garden Grove, California, loved extended family of an uncle, several aunts, cousins and his best friend and ‘brother’, Jim Mlott of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Memorial Services at Barnett Strother Funeral Home will be Saturday, July 10th with visitation at Noon and services at 1 p.m. by Pastor Michael Knight. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders from Run for the Wall.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution may be made to RFTW-SR (Spiller Elementary School Fund) in Jeff’s honor. Mail to RFTW Treasurer: Jenny Ward, 675-N Deis Drive #266, Fairfield, OH 45014.
