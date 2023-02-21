MANITOU — Thomas O’Neil Yates, 57, of Manitou, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. He was born in Gilroy, California Mar. 27, 1965, to Larry Lawrence, Sr. and Sharon Yates. He had worked in the maintenance department at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Yates was a member of the Local #633 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union.
In addition to his natural father, he was preceded in death by his adoptive father, Roy L. Yates and his sister, Laurie Yates Adams.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Getz Yates; loving wife, Rhonda Yates; his daughter, Ashley Maerz of Madisonville; two God children, Deontae Peyton and Alaya Campbell, both of Madisonville; one sister, Jennifer (Tim) Wheelhouse of Hollister, California; one brother, Jason (Desiree) Lawrence of Hollister, California; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Rev. Willard Walls officiating, assisted by Rev. Dennis Walls. Burial to follow in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Deontae Peyton, Wes McPherson, Robby Walker, Bobby Walker, Collin Epley, and Will Crick. Honorary Pallbearers will be Stanley Adams and Ny’eem Peyton.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.