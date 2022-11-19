MORTONS GAP — Shirley Yvonne Starks, 85, of Mortons Gap, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born in Hopkins County September 18, 1937, to the late Allie and Thelma Suthard Wells. She worked as a homemaker and was a member of St. Charles Jesus Name Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Durwood Starks; sister, Linda Sue Parker; and brother, Phil Holt Wells.
She is survived by two children, Kenneth M. (Becky) Starks and Dennis R. Starks, both from Mortons Gap; three grandchildren, Dale Starks, Autumn Parker, and Austin Starks; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
