CANYON LAKE, TEXAS — Carolyn Sue Hill, 75, of Canyon Lake, Texas, formerly of Providence, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Grand Rivers.
Mrs. Hill was born in Crittenden County January 6, 1947, the daughter of the late Burris Harold Grimes and Ruby Mae Pruitt Grimes. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Blanco, Texas, and she enjoyed bowling, reading, gardening, cooking for her family and her church family, and being outside working in her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Grimes Hankins, and three brothers, Waldron, Marlin, and Darrell Grimes.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her husband of 57 years, Franklin Eugene Hill of Canyon Lake, Texas; daughter, Dena Jo (Eugene) Dille of Austin, Texas; her sisters, Nancy Watson of Providence, Regina (Raymond) Kelley of Dawson Springs, Kitty (Ray) Crook of Dawson Springs, and Revena (Bobby) Marks of Athens, Alabama; her granddaughter, Stephanie Jordan Dille aka “Princess” of Austin, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Providence with Bro. Johnnie Davis and Bro. Jimmy Sigler assisting. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Melton Funeral Home in Providence is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.