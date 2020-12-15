Norma Jean Groves, 71, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on March 19, 1949, in Madisonville, to the late Louis and Mary Corbitt. Norma was a member of Hanson Holiness Church. Her entire life revolved around her children and grandchildren. Norma talked about her grandchildren everywhere she went and to anyone who would listen. She always gave her all when it came to her family. Her legacy will forever live on.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Todd.
Survivors include the love of her life of 55 years, her husband, Daniel Groves; her children, Donna (Terry) Winstead, Daniel (Tonya) Groves, Joe (Erica) Groves and Angelena Groves; her siblings, Shirley Hill, Connie Gonzales, Mary Jennings, Louis Corbitt and Robert Corbitt; grandchildren, Edwin Martz, Candace Wilson, Daniel Martz, Eric Groves, Lauren Groves, Chad Groves, Edward Gomez, Whitnee Bass, Meoshia Wallace, Rance Hawkins, Steven Alvey and Andrew Alvey, Tiaryka Seeburger and Kyla Joseph; great-grandchildren, Jerimiah Groves, Maxx Groves, Cameron Martz, Miyah Moore, Evelyn Alvey, Emerie Martz, Emma Alvey and Bryson Copeland.
A private funeral will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Gene Rickard officiating. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.