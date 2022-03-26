Kaitlyn Marie Shoulders, 20, of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Hardin County, TN.
Always an independent, strong, active, resourceful, and beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, cousin, niece, and friend, Kaitlyn’s beautiful smile, laughter, and passionate spirit brought tremendous joy to the lives of all those who had the incredible privilege to know and love her.
A 2020 graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School, Kaitlyn was a sophomore at Murray State University and a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She enjoyed music and singing and was a member of the Madisonville North Hopkins High School Chamber Choir. Kaitlyn was also a member of the Markwell Dance Company in Henderson where she carried out her passion for dance. Kaitlyn’s unwavering faith in God was the foundation upon which she built her life. Her faith was nourished at Christ the King Catholic Church in Madisonville, where she was a life-long member, as well as Madisonville First United Methodist Church, where she participated in the Hands of Christ Student Ministries. Kaitlyn loved to celebrate and support others. She lived out her faith in many ways, most notably by volunteering and her work with community service and outreach programs, including: Impact Mentoring, Mission Guatemala, the Pennyrile Soapbox Derby and many others.
Kaitlyn was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, George Meyer, Ray and Henrietta Phillips, Joe Shoulders, and her uncle, Isaac Shoulders.
She is survived by her parents, Diana Phillips and Michael (Holly) Shoulders; sister, McKenzie Shoulders (Jarrett McCallister); brothers, Carson and Colin Shoulders; grandparents, Gary and Donna Phillips, Cliff and LaDonna Shoulders and Cynthia Boaz; great-grandparents, Vivian Meyer and Frances Shoulders; aunts and uncles, Angela (John) Cox, Rebekah (Max) Hartz, Brandy (Dylan) Blue, Heather (Jimmie) Riley, Chris (Stephanie) Boaz and Cassandra Oliver; cousins, Cooper, Allie, and Austin Cox, Harrison and Asher Hartz, and Tinley and Paisley Blue.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville concluding with prayer and Tuesday, March 29, at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Christ the King Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial for Kaitlyn will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 29, at Christ the King Catholic Church, with burial at Brier Creek Cemetery in Bremen, KY.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Christ the King Trust Inc., 1600 Kingsway Drive Madisonville, KY 42431.
