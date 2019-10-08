ARNOLD, Mo. -- Betty Jo Barnett Buskuehl, 80, of Arnold, formerly of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1939, in Slaughters to the late Ida Lovan and William Henry Barnett. Betty retired from Baldor Electric in Valley Park, Missouri and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed going to yard sales, crocheting, shopping and watching her favorite show, "Texas Walker Ranger." Betty loved dogs and leaves behind her beloved dog, Pumpkin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Lee Laughary; brothers Jerry Lovan, Terry Lovan and Robert Barnett; and her sisters, Diane Brown and Beatrice Schmidt.
Survivors include her son, Dwayne (Rebecca) Laughary of Beaver Dam; brother Ronnie (Jo Ann) Barnett of Festus, Missouri; sisters Billie (T.P.) Nelson of Arnold and Cathy Perdue of Sullivan, Missouri; three granddaughters; one grandson; one stepgranddaughter; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with the Rev. Dwayne Brown officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Tim Plunkett, Russell Hannaway, Talina Laughary, Sarah Laughary, David Heflin and Robert Hill.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
