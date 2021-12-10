Clara E. Gray died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Madisonville Rehabilitation Center. She retired from York Industries and was a member of Word of Faith Christian Center.
Survivors include her children, Revena Browne, Towana Western and Jeffery Gray; brother Eugene Grey; and sister Sandra Helm.
Service: Noon Saturday at Word of Faith Christian Center. Burial: Eastside Oddfellows. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
A mask is required.
Final arrangements entrusted to Mason & Sons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.