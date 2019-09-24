MANNINGTON --William Edward Hunt, 68, of Mannington passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home. Born Dec. 25, 1950, to the late Alton and Norma (Holmes) Hunt of Mannington. He was a retired miner for Peabody Coal and a member of Nortonville Baptist Church. Working on his farm and fishing were some of the hobbies that he enjoyed, along with time and vacations with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Tim Johnson; and grandson Kagan Brown.
Survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Cynthia (Hurt) Hunt; sons Christopher (Crystal) Hunt and Chad (Marisa) Hunt; daughter Kelley (Brad) Brown; seven grandchildren, Austin, Taylor and Addison Hunt, Dustin Grundy, Haley Hunt, Blake and Brooklyn Brown; and five sisters, Judy Blades, Toy (Guy) Ashley, Billie (Tony) Ciaramitara, Mary (John) Munoz and Patricia Knight.
Service will be held at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Reno officiating. Burial to follow at Axton Cemetery in Olaton. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and after 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers are Brad and Blake Brown, Chad, Austin and Taylor Hunt, and Dustin Grundy with honorary pallbearer, Chris Hunt.
Condolences to the family can be made at http://www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.