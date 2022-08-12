Charles Andrew Gordon, 82, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1940, in Madisonville, KY to the late Charles William Gordon and Clydie Forbes Gordon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cordelia Evelyn Gordon; his sister, Roberta Fowler; and an infant sister. Charles worked as a propane service technician. He loved hunting, fishing, and going bowling. He also enjoyed watching and reading Westerns. Charles was a big UK fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Rick) McFadden of Madisonville; three sons, Gregory (Bonnie) Gordon of Indiana, Timothy (Valerie) Gordon of Madisonville, and Chuck (Ramona) Gordon of Dawson Springs, KY; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Billy Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Sunday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Chuck Gordon, Timothy Gordon, Andrew McFadden, Ben McFadden, Keith Gordon, and Cody Martin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
