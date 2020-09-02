Christopher Parrish, 46, of Clay, passed away Tuesday at Madisonville Nursing and Rehab.
Survivors include his father Greg Parrish of Clay, mother Sonja Parrish of Dixon.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay with Bro. Jeff McMain officiating. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Providence.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christopher Parrish Memorial Fund, c/o Vanover Funeral Home, P.O. Box 380, Clay, KY 42404.
