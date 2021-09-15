Craig Wade Cates, 60, of Slaughters, passed away Friday at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born February 25, 1961, in Hopkins County, to the late Martha Jean Cates and Calvin Cates. He was preceded in death by both his mother, father and brother, Barry Cates.
Craig loved watching Westerns and horror movies. He loved dancing, socializing and never went anywhere without his “medicine cabinet.”
He is survived by his son Treythan (Sabreena Landers) Cates of Slaughters; companion, Delane Gibson; his former wife and mother of his child, Cindy DeMoss of Calvert City; sister, Amy (Michael) Walker of Slaughters; brother, Tim (Dorothy) Cates of Madisonville; and three grandchildren, Astrid Cates, Oztin Curtis, and Alexander Curtis.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 17 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Tondra Daughtery officiating. Burial will follow in Nebo Union Cemetery in Nebo.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Menser, Johnny Morgan, Barry Morgan, Terry Young, Treythan Cates, and Bryan Lynn.
Memorial donations may be made to Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Due to COVID, masks will be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.