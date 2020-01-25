Mary Sue Wilson, 86, of Madisonville, KY died, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY.
Born February 17, 1933 in Hopkins County, KY, she was the daughter of the late James Albert Alexander and Vertis Fay Morris Alexander. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Wilson; two sisters, Christine Sellers and Willidean Kirk and one brother, David Alexander.
She was a member of the Grapevine Baptist Church. She loved to go fishing with her family.
She is survived by two sons; Cliff (Patty) Wilson of Manitou and J. Anthony (Nancy) Wilson of Manitou; one daughter, Kristi Lee (Lonnie) Bassett of Henderson, KY; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville with Dr. Mark Partin and Bro. Bobby Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in the Grapevine Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Wilson, Maddox Wilson, Kyle Stuckey, Mark Boggs, Corey Miller and Charlie Young.
Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may take the form of donations to the Grapevine Baptist Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
