Sandra Renea Russelburg, 58, of Nortonville, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Sandra worked as a traveling nurse and was a member of New Salem Baptist.
She is survived by her mother, Edith Farmer; and one brother, Ricci Deon Farmer.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, with Bro. Roy Finley officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandra Russellburg Funeral Fund c/o Barnett-Strother Funeral Home at 2285 North Main, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
