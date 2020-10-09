DIAMOND — Keith Wayne Burton, 54, of Diamond, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home. He was born in Joliet, Illinois, on May 17, 1966, to the late Dee L. and Judith A. Burton.
Keith was a member of White Oak General Baptist in Clay. He enjoyed fishing and University of Kentucky sports. He had worked in maintenance at Land of Frost. Keith was a kind man, a loving father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Scott “Scotty” Burton, in 2015.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Audrey Rideout, and her husband, Brandon, of Manitou; one sister, Dee Ann Sheridan of Diamond; one sister-in-law, Diane Burton of Madisonville; one grandson, Kendrick Rideout; three nieces, Sarah Williams, Conner Burton and Andrea Sheridan; three nephews, Greg Burton, Austin Burton and Adam Sheridan; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Fox Cemetery in Providence with Chaplain Pat Dew officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Lodge Nashville, 2008 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.