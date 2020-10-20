Kevin Norris Clevenger, 60, of Dawson Springs died on Oct. 18, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Bearden Clevenger; sons, Kaleb Clevenger, Logan Wyatt; daughter, Kandice Hood; brother, Kent Clevenger; sisters, Kiki Clevenger, and Kara Craft.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home. Burial: Green Grove Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Please practice social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings.
