Stephen Mikey Littlepage, 67, of Nortonville, died April 7, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his children, Shawn Littlepage, Shane Littlepage, Heath Littlepage, Chance Littlepage, Christopher Offutt and Christina Byrd; sister June Brasher; and brothers Petey Littlepage, Larry Littlepage, Lum Littlepage and Dickie Littlepage.
Services will be private for family. A video of the service will be at www.bandyfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery in White Plains.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.
